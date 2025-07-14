CP25 Trauma Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 28, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Charles Fisher, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), speaks to a translator during a trauma symposium for U.S. service members and Costa Rican citizens aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)