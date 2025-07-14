LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 28, 2025) Lt. Col. Charlie Doss, left, assigned to the New Mexico National Guard, and Cmdr. Ryan Restrepo, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct a right posterior mass excision surgery on a Costa Rican patient aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2025, July 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9225707
|VIRIN:
|250728-N-MQ781-1294
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 USNS Comfort Surgeons Perform Operations in Costa Rica [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.