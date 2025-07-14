LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 28, 2025) U.S. service members and Costa Rican citizens aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) applause for a trauma symposium in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9225706
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-TN407-1084
|Resolution:
|4803x3202
|Size:
|868.36 KB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Trauma Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.