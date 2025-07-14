Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 USNS Comfort Surgeons Perform Operations in Costa Rica [Image 3 of 5]

    CP25 USNS Comfort Surgeons Perform Operations in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 28, 2025) Lt. Col. Charlie Doss, left, assigned to the New Mexico National Guard, and Cmdr. Ryan Restrepo, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct a right posterior mass excision surgery on a Costa Rican patient aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2025, July 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9225704
    VIRIN: 250728-N-MQ781-1442
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

