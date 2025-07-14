Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician awarded for Meritorious Service at NAMRU San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 29, 2025) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston, Medical Corps, department head, Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Tiller, Medical Corps, at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Biberston, of Casper, Wyo., was awarded the medal for meritorious service from August 2023 to August 2025. He led a team of 12 research scientists, while overseeing $3.8 million in funding along with the completion of three research protocols focused on combat casualty care and directed energy health effects. Additionally, he delivered 345 hours of clinical and didactic education hours at Brooke Army Medical Center, the Department of Defense's only Level I Trauma Center, while managing more than 300 critical care patients. Naval officers and enlisted Sailors, active and reserve, and civilians are Navy Medicine’s most vital assets. Without their unwavering dedication and contributions, the Navy Medicine mission doesn’t happen. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

