    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kelly Arroyo, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering apprentice, marks coordinates during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. Exercises such as this MARE help identify weaknesses within units that can be improved upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    This work, Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

