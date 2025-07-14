Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman Kelly Arroyo, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering apprentice, marks coordinates during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. Exercises such as this MARE help identify weaknesses within units that can be improved upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
