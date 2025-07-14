Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

U.S. Air Force Miguel Rodriguez Cabeza, 49th Force Support Squadron fitness shift lead, marks a dummy during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. During exercises, Airmen and units are assessed on their communication and abilities to work with other units in completing tasks at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
