Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

Members of the 49th Wing simulate a search and rescue response during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. Wing-wide exercises, such as this MARE, are used to test the response time of both Airmen and units during emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)