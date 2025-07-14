Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Members of the 49th Wing simulate a search and rescue response during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. Wing-wide exercises, such as this MARE, are used to test the response time of both Airmen and units during emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 9225559
    VIRIN: 250724-F-WJ136-1081
    Resolution: 6123x4082
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARE
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    exercise
    MajorAccidentResponseExercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download