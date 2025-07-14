Members of the 49th Wing simulate a search and rescue response during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 24, 2025. Wing-wide exercises, such as this MARE, are used to test the response time of both Airmen and units during emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9225559
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-WJ136-1081
|Resolution:
|6123x4082
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.