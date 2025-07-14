Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 28 2025) Cmdr. Liza Stone assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) helps a patient depart Comfort in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9225513
    VIRIN: 250728-N-BP862-1110
    Resolution: 2858x3811
    Size: 406.33 KB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25
    Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download