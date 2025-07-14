Patients aboard the USNS Comfort Get Discahrged during CP25

LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 28 2025) Hospitalman Odin Rascon assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) speaks with a Costa Rican patient before discharging aboard Comfort in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
