LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 28 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is ported in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 10:34
|Photo ID:
|9225232
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-LS473-1097
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 USFF Band Limon High School Performance [Image 9 of 9], by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.