CP25 USFF Band Limon High School Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 28 2025) Senior Chief Musician Matthew Manturuk assigned to the United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" warms up before a performance at Technical Professional High School of Limón in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)