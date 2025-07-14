Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Speaker Series: Life After Combat [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tyson Crosby Training and Doctrine Command Enlisted Initiatives Group addresses service members during the Warfighter Speaker series presentation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia July 25 2025. Crosby deployed 19 times and on combat missions to Afghanistan Iraq Kuwait and Korea. Rising from Rifleman to Rifle Platoon Sergeant he served in every infantry role and earned numerous awards throughout his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    This work, Warfighter Speaker Series: Life After Combat [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

