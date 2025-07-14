Warfighter Speaker Series: Life After Combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tyson Crosby Training and Doctrine Command Enlisted Initiatives Group addresses service members during the Warfighter Speaker series presentation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia July 25 2025. Crosby deployed 19 times and on combat missions to Afghanistan Iraq Kuwait and Korea. Rising from Rifleman to Rifle Platoon Sergeant he served in every infantry role and earned numerous awards throughout his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)