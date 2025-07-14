Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    25ID Change of Command Ceremony

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 25th Infantry Division, salute the incoming and outgoing commanding generals during a Change of Command Ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 28, 2025. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Outgoing Commanding General, officially transfers command to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii incoming Commanding General. (U.S. Army photo by Johanna Pullum)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9224350
    VIRIN: 250728-A-NT260-1075
    Resolution: 4919x3281
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    This work, 25ID Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarpac
    tropic lightning
    25th Infantry Division
    Change of Command Ceremony

