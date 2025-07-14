25ID Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 25th Infantry Division, salute the incoming and outgoing commanding generals during a Change of Command Ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 28, 2025. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Outgoing Commanding General, officially transfers command to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii incoming Commanding General. (U.S. Army photo by Johanna Pullum)