Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighting instructor from the Saipan International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department directs his students to control a simulated fire during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is the Air Force’s largest contingency response exercise ever conducted in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)