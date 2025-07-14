Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250722-N-WJ234-1266 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Talisman Sabre 25, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9224194
    VIRIN: 250722-N-WJ234-1266
    Resolution: 3622x2415
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America
    talismansabre25
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Flight Operations
    MV-22B Ospray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download