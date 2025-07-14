USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250722-N-WJ234-1266 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Talisman Sabre 25, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)