250722-N-WJ234-1241 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, observe a CH-47JA Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force take off from the flight deck during Talisman Sabre 25, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|9224187
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-WJ234-1241
|Resolution:
|3696x2464
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Talisman Sabre [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.