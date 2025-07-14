Airmen Establish the 11 ATF Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron operates heavy machinery during base sustainment operations in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 14, 2025. The 11 CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver command and control and base operating support–integration in support of Department of Defense priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Grace Brandt)