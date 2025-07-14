Airmen Establish the 11 ATF Site

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Air Task Force safety team performs a fire
extinguisher inspection during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern
Mariana Islands, July 14, 2025. The 11 ATF executes agile combat employment
principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across
a broad operational theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Grace Brandt)
