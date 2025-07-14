Airmen Establish the 11 ATF Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron sets up a ground antenna transmit and receive inflatable satellite to support the 11th Air Task Force in exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 14, 2025. The 11 CABS is an elite squadron designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Grace Brandt)