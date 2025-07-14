Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11 ATF Builds the Foundation [Image 4 of 4]

    11 ATF Builds the Foundation

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron measure and mark
    planks of wood in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 12, 2025, during exercise
    Resolute Force Pacific. The 11 CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power
    in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9224090
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NC038-5194
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 405.85 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

