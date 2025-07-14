11 ATF Builds the Foundation

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron measure and mark
planks of wood in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 12, 2025, during exercise
Resolute Force Pacific. The 11 CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power
in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9224090
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-NC038-5194
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
