Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11 ATF Builds the Foundation [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11 ATF Builds the Foundation

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force walk to the ATF site in Saipan,
    Northern Mariana Islands, July 12, 2025, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific. The 11
    ATF functions as a deployable, self-sustaining force, showcasing its adaptability and
    capability to operate similarly to a traditional Air Force wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9224089
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NC038-1853
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 ATF Builds the Foundation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11 ATF Build's the Foundation
    11 ATF Build's the Foundation
    11 ATF Builds the Foundation
    11 ATF Builds the Foundation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download