U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force walk to the ATF site in Saipan,
Northern Mariana Islands, July 12, 2025, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific. The 11
ATF functions as a deployable, self-sustaining force, showcasing its adaptability and
capability to operate similarly to a traditional Air Force wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9224089
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-NC038-1853
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
This work, 11 ATF Builds the Foundation, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.