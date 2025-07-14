Leaders Lift Up: 130th FAB Soldiers Promoted Ahead of Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade were recognized and promoted during a ceremony held at their Pre-Mobilization Annual Training on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26, 2025. HHB Commander Capt. Thomas Den and 1st Sgt. Kyle Jones proudly led the proceedings—honoring dedication, leadership, and the legacy each soldier brings to the mission ahead.