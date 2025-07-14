Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Lift Up: 130th FAB Soldiers Promoted Ahead of Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade were recognized and promoted during a ceremony held at their Pre-Mobilization Annual Training on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26, 2025. HHB Commander Capt. Thomas Den and 1st Sgt. Kyle Jones proudly led the proceedings—honoring dedication, leadership, and the legacy each soldier brings to the mission ahead.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Lift Up: 130th FAB Soldiers Promoted Ahead of Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

