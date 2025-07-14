K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat medics of the Puerto Rico National Guard and Puerto Rico Police Department received hands-on training with a canine mannequin, “Diesel,” at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center on July 24, 2025. The course is designed to equip military medical personnel, federal agencies, and local police with essential skills in Canine Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. This training enhances resilience and lifesaving capabilities by preparing medics and K-9 handlers to provide critical medical care to working dogs during real-world emergencies.