Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Combat medics of the Puerto Rico National Guard and Puerto Rico Police Department received hands-on training with a canine mannequin, “Diesel,” at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center on July 24, 2025. The course is designed to equip military medical personnel, federal agencies, and local police with essential skills in Canine Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. This training enhances resilience and lifesaving capabilities by preparing medics and K-9 handlers to provide critical medical care to working dogs during real-world emergencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:43
    Photo ID: 9223510
    VIRIN: 250724-Z-GH656-1004
    Resolution: 4106x4191
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training
    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training
    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training
    K9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diesel Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download