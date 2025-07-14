C3F Hosts Command Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, pose for a photo during a command picnic held at Admiral Baker Park, San Diego, July 25, 2025. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria G. Llanos)