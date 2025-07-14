Coast Guard gains support from City of Manistee Police Department for paddlecraft labels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Josh Glass, City of Manistee Police Chief, gives a local man an "If Found" sticker label at the Manistee Municipal Marina in Manistee, Michigan, July 25, 2025. The "If Found" sticker labels are a part of the Coast Guard's effort to encourage the public to label all paddle crafts and associated gear in order to avoid false alarms and streamline response efficiency. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)