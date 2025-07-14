Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard gains support from City of Manistee Police Department for paddlecraft labels

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Josh Glass, City of Manistee Police Chief, gives a local man an "If Found" sticker label at the Manistee Municipal Marina in Manistee, Michigan, July 25, 2025. The "If Found" sticker labels are a part of the Coast Guard's effort to encourage the public to label all paddle crafts and associated gear in order to avoid false alarms and streamline response efficiency. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9222760
    VIRIN: 250725-G-G0109-1001
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US
    adrift
    Manistee
    USCG
    Gear adrift

