Raising the Bar: Koa Moana Marines Construct Pull Up Bar in Palau

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Cunningham, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, saws wood using a miter saw while constructing a pull up bar during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 22, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 08:13
|Photo ID:
|9222090
|VIRIN:
|250722-M-FC886-1126
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|25.77 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
