Raising the Bar: Koa Moana Marines Construct Pull Up Bar in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, watch as a Marine uses their newly constructed pull up bar during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 22, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo by 1st Lt. Justin McBeth)