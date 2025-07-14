Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raising the Bar: Koa Moana Marines Construct Pull Up Bar in Palau [Image 3 of 11]

    Raising the Bar: Koa Moana Marines Construct Pull Up Bar in Palau

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bert Enriquez, a California native and inventory management specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, saws wood while constructing a pull up bar during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 21, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    1stMLG
    Koa Moana
    USMCNews
    KM 25
    Marines
    Engineers

