    Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct a Women's Peace and Security conference in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct a Women's Peace and Security conference in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July, 2025

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Laura Gilstrap speaks at a Women's Peace and Security conference during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 28, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)

