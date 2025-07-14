Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 28, 2025) – Lt. Col. Benjamin Pass, International Health Specialist and Dentist, attached to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), second from left, discusses dental capabilities with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Yasunori Aoi, left, Papua New Guinea Defence Force Capt. Vasiti Kep, second from right, and Dental Officer, Dr. Terrolynne Noese, right, in Igam Army Barracks, in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on July 28, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9221946
    VIRIN: 250728-N-OJ012-1219
    Resolution: 5075x2855
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LAE, PG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dentist
    USS Pearl Harbor
    Papua New Guinea
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download