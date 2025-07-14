Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Dental Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 28, 2025) – Lt. Col. Benjamin Pass, International Health Specialist and Dentist, attached to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), second from left, discusses dental capabilities with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Yasunori Aoi, left, Papua New Guinea Defence Force Capt. Vasiti Kep, second from right, and Dental Officer, Dr. Terrolynne Noese, right, in Igam Army Barracks, in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on July 28, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)