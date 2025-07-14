USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) CSG-11 visit.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, addresses the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) over the ship’s announcement system in the pilot house in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)