USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) DAILY OPERATIONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor conducts maintenance on the cockpit of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, in the port hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)