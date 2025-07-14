Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    7th Engineer Brigade holds Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing commander, Col. Kyle T. Moulton and incoming commander Col. James T. Startzell. Ansbach, Germany, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 02:47
    Photo ID: 9221786
    VIRIN: 250722-A-EX530-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.6 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download