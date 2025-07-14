7th Engineer Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

7th Engineer Brigade (7 ENG BDE) holds Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing commander, Col. Kyle T. Moulton and incoming commander Col. James T. Startzell. Ansbach, Germany, July 22, 2025. Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander and 7 ENG BDE commanding Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Archilla-Burgos present to Col. Kyle T. Moulton The Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal award. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)