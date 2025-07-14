Tripoli Hosts JGSDF BEE Japanese Marines

Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), have lunch with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Basic Enlisted English class during a tour on the ship July 24, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 01:32
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
