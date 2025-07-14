Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts JGSDF BEE Japanese Marines [Image 31 of 31]

    Tripoli Hosts JGSDF BEE Japanese Marines

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), have lunch with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Basic Enlisted English class during a tour on the ship July 24, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 9221680
    VIRIN: 250724-N-KX492-3244
    Resolution: 1892x1261
    Size: 456.37 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

