Tripoli Hosts JGSDF BEE Japanese Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), have lunch with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Basic Enlisted English class during a tour on the ship July 24, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)