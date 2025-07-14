Tripoli Hosts JGSDF BEE Japanese Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Diana OrnelasPerez, from Vista, California, explains shipboard medical operations on the ship to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Basic Enlisted English class during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 24, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)