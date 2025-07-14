Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Brisbane, Australia

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (July 27, 2025) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) prepares to moor alongside the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Brisbane, Australia for a scheduled port visit, July 27, 2025. Ohio and Frank Cable are in port Brisbane, Australia, as part of routine operations in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)

    VIRIN: 250727-N-SV075-1084
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
    USS Ohio (SSGN 726)

    USS Ohio
    SSGN 726
    Australia
    submarine tender
    Brisbane
    submarine

