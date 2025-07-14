USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Brisbane, Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BRISBANE, Australia (July 27, 2025) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) prepares to moor alongside the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Brisbane, Australia for a scheduled port visit, July 27, 2025. Ohio and Frank Cable are in port Brisbane, Australia, as part of routine operations in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)