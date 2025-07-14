Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command

    US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski arrives at the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) change of command ceremony, at which Capt. Sharif Calfee will relieve him as CNFK at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base auditorium, July 25, 2025. General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, was the presiding officer. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Robert A. Moses)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 23:09
    Photo ID: 9221437
    VIRIN: 250725-N-PA218-1099
    Resolution: 9276x6184
    Size: 28.43 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    This work, US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command, by SA Robert Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command

    USFK
    CNFK
    COC
    South Korea

