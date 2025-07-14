US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army General Xavier T. Bruson, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, awards Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with a Defense Superior Service Medal during the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) change of command ceremony, at which Capt. Sharif Calfee will relieve Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski as CNFK at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base auditorium, July 25, 2025. General Brunson was the presiding officer. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Robert A. Moses)