    Work Meets With Saenuri Party Chairman

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, introduces himself to Kim Moo-sung, chairman of the Saenuri Party of South Korea, as they meet at the Pentagon, July 27, 2015.

    (DoD photo by Glenn Fawcett)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:12
    Photo ID: 9221403
    VIRIN: 150727-D-D0439-4643
    Resolution: 1826x1217
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

