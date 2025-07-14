Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Meets With Brazilian Defense Minister at Pentagon

    Carter Meets With Brazilian Defense Minister at Pentagon

    06.29.2015

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, hosts an honor cordon to welcome Brazilan Defense Minister Jaques Wagner to the Pentagon, June 29, 2015. The two defense leaders met to discuss matters of mutual importance.

    (DoD photo by Glenn Fawcett )

    Date Taken: 06.29.2015
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
