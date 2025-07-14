Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Meets With Speaker of Iraqi House of Representatives

    Carter Meets With Speaker of Iraqi House of Representatives

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2015

    Photo by Adrian Cadiz 

    Defense.gov         

    U.S Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from right, meets with Salim al-Jibouri, second from left, speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, to discuss matters of mutual importance at the Pentagon, June 12, 2015.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz )

    Date Taken: 06.12.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9221389
    VIRIN: 150612-D-DT527-1043
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

