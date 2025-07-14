Adm. Mike Mullen and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi in Djibouti on Feb. 24, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))