Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Mike Mullen and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Mike Mullen and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi.

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    02.24.2011

    Photo by Chad McNeeley     

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi in Djibouti on Feb. 24, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9219734
    VIRIN: 110224-N-TT977-1115
    Resolution: 3611x2403
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Mike Mullen and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti James Swan meet with Chief of the Djibouti General Staff Maj. Gen. Ahmed Houssein Fathi., by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download