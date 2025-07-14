Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswaldo Torres installs a pressure seal in the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea, on Feb. 19, 2011. Torres is an aviation structural mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Evans, U.S. Navy. (Released))