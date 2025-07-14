Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.24.2011

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswaldo Torres installs a pressure seal in the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea, on Feb. 19, 2011. Torres is an aviation structural mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Evans, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.24.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9219733
    VIRIN: 110224-D-D0439-8766
    Resolution: 2700x1814
    Size: 1018.2 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswaldo Torres installs a pressure seal in the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

