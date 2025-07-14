Capt. Garrett Gingrich listens to Nurgaram district Sub-governor Dr. Mehirulla Muslim.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NANGARESH, AFGHANISTAN

    02.24.2011

    U.S. Army Capt. Garrett Gingrich (2nd from left), the commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, listens to Dr. Mehirulla Muslim (2nd from right), the Nurgaram district sub-governor, at the Nangaresh girlsí school in the Nurgaram district of Nuristan, Afghanistan, on Feb. 21, 2011. Gingrich represented Forward Operating Base Kalagush during a grand opening ceremony for a completed solar panel project. The project, which will supply village schools with 15 kilowatts of power and electricity, was sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Nuristan Provincial Reconstruction Team.

    (DoD photo by Chief Master Sgt. Richard Simonsen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

