Airman Irma Monje tests the circuit of a bomb racking unit of an F/A-18 Hornet in the gun shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Feb. 23, 2011. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is underway continuing training before deploying to the western Pacific Ocean and the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin B. Gray, U.S. Navy. (Released))