Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary Gates.

Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak (left) talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates in a Pentagon dining room before sitting down to a working lunch. Earlier, Wardak, accompanied by Afghan Interior Minister Bismullah Mohammadi, attended what Gates organized as the U.S.-Afghan security consultation forum.
(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))
|02.23.2011
|07.27.2025 19:20
|9219728
|110223-D-D0439-4388
|4248x2832
|1.41 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
