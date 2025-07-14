Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary Gates.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary Gates.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak (left) talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates in a Pentagon dining room before sitting down to a working lunch. Earlier, Wardak, accompanied by Afghan Interior Minister Bismullah Mohammadi, attended what Gates organized as the U.S.-Afghan security consultation forum.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219728
    VIRIN: 110223-D-D0439-4388
    Resolution: 4248x2832
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak talks with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Secretary Gates., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download