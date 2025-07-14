Secretary Gates escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak to a Pentagon conference room.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (3rd from left) escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi (left) and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak (right) to a Pentagon conference room where they will participate in the first of what are hoped to become twice-yearly U.S.-Afghan security consultation forums on Feb. 23, 2011.



(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))