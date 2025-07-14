Secretary Gates escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak into the Pentagon.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (2nd from right) escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi (3rd from right) and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak (right) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Feb. 23, 2011.



(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))