Secretary Gates escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak into the Pentagon.

    02.23.2011

    Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (2nd from right) escorts Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi (3rd from right) and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak (right) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Feb. 23, 2011.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.23.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219725
    VIRIN: 110223-D-D0439-4197
    Resolution: 4248x2832
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

